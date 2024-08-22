Published 12:01 IST, August 22nd 2024
IBPS Extends Registration Deadline For PO, SO Recruitment Exams Till August 28; Full Details Here
IBPS PO: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the registration deadline for Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer exams.
- Education News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
IBPS PO, SO registration deadline extended | Image: File
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:01 IST, August 22nd 2024