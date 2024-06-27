Published 15:02 IST, June 27th 2024
IBPS RRB CRP XII PO, Clerk Recruitment 2024: Last Date Today, Here's How To Apply For 9995 Vacancies
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the online registration process today, June 27, for the recruitment of PO and Clerk.
- Education
- 2 min read
Reported by: Nandini Verma
IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment: How To Apply For 9995 Vacancies Today | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:02 IST, June 27th 2024