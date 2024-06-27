sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 15:02 IST, June 27th 2024

IBPS RRB CRP XII PO, Clerk Recruitment 2024: Last Date Today, Here's How To Apply For 9995 Vacancies

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the online registration process today, June 27, for the recruitment of PO and Clerk.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment: How To Apply For 9995 Vacancies Today
IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment: How To Apply For 9995 Vacancies Today | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:02 IST, June 27th 2024