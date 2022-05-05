ICAR IARI Recruitment 2022 Notification For 462 Assistant Posts To Be Released Soon

ICAR IARI Assistant Recruitment: Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) is likely to release the recruitment notification for Assistant posts in the Headquarters of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) & its institutes. Through this recruitment process, a total of 462 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment drive, as per the media reports.

Once the recruitment notice is out, candidates will be able to apply by visiting the official website - iari.res.in. To apply for ICAR Recruitment, candidates should hold a Bachelor's Degree and their age should not be more than 30 years. Selected candidates for ICAR Institute will be paid Rs. 35400/-and for ICAR Headquarters will be paid Rs. 44900/-. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the examination.

ICAI IARI | Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancies Assistant (ICAR Institutes) 391 (UR-235, OBC-79, EWS-23, SC-41, ST-13, PwD-5) Assistant (Headquarter) 71 (UR-44, OBC-16, EWS-3, SC-7, ST-1, PwD-3)

IARI ICAR Assistant 2022 Recruitment | Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit - 20 years

Maximum Age Limit - 30 years

IARI ICAR Assistant 2022 Salary

ICAR Institute - Rs.35400/- Basic + Allowances Level 6

ICAR Headquarter - Rs. 44900/- Basic + Allowances Level 7

ICAR Indian Agricultural Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply candidates need to visit the official website of ICAR Indian Agriculture Research Institute

Step-2: Then, click on "Recruitment Cell", then on "Notice Board" and finally tap on "Assistant 2022"

Step-3 Automatically a new page would open on the screen.

Step-4 ICAR IARI Application form appears on the screen.

Step-5 Start filling in the details required and attach the documents in the prescribed size.

Step-6 Pay the required application fee (if applicable)

Step-7 Click on the “ Final Submit ” button to proceed

” button to proceed Step-8 Take a printout of the ICAR online application form for future reference.

