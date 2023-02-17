Last Updated:

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Grade-A Recruitment 2023 Begins For 600 Vacancies, Apply Here

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: IDBI Bank has invited online applications for recruitment against 600 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager. See full details.

Written By
Nandini Verma
IDBI Bank Recruitment

Image: Shutterstock


IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: IDBI Bank has invited online applications for recruitment against 600 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager. The online application process begins on February 17. The last date to apply for the post is February 28. 

IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023

To apply for IDBI AM Recruitment, a candidate should have a Graduation Degree from a recognized University or Institution with a minimum of 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PWD). They should also have a minimum of 2 years of experience in Banking financial services and the Insurance Sector. They should be aged between 21 and 30  years. The candidate must have been born not earlier than January 02, 1993, and not later than January 01, 2002 (both dates inclusive). The cut-off date for eligibility criteria of Age & Qualification is January 1, 2023. 

Pay Scale: Rs.36,000/- per month in the pay scale of 36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)–49910–1990(7)-63840(17 years).

Selection Process: The selection process shall comprise of Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT). 

Read IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment Notification here. 

How to apply 

  • Visit the official website of IDBI Bank- idbibank.in 
  • Go to its 'careers' section 
  • On the homepage, click on 'Assistant Manager- Grade A' Notification link to read the notice
  • Click on 'Apply online' tab after you have read the notification 
  • Register yourself by providing your email ID and phone number and other details as required
  • Login using the generated user ID and password
  • Fill in the recruitment application form
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee and submit. 
  • Direct link to apply for IDBI Bank Assistant Manager grade- A recruitment 
READ | IB Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1675 vacancies for class 10th pass closing on Feb 17
READ | Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Notification for 616 technical, tradesman posts released
READ | Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Notification 2023 out, registration process begins
READ | SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment: Deadline extended for 6523 nurse, paramedical posts
COMMENT