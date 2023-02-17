IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Grade-A Recruitment 2023 Begins For 600 Vacancies, Apply Here

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: IDBI Bank has invited online applications for recruitment against 600 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager. The online application process begins on February 17. The last date to apply for the post is February 28.

IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023

To apply for IDBI AM Recruitment, a candidate should have a Graduation Degree from a recognized University or Institution with a minimum of 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PWD). They should also have a minimum of 2 years of experience in Banking financial services and the Insurance Sector. They should be aged between 21 and 30 years. The candidate must have been born not earlier than January 02, 1993, and not later than January 01, 2002 (both dates inclusive). The cut-off date for eligibility criteria of Age & Qualification is January 1, 2023.

Pay Scale: Rs.36,000/- per month in the pay scale of 36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)–49910–1990(7)-63840(17 years).

Selection Process: The selection process shall comprise of Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

Read IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment Notification here.

