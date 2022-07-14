IIT Patna Placements: Highest Package Reaches Rs 61.3 Lakh This Year; 72% Rise In Offers

IIT Patna Placements: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Patna, has witnessed a record placement for the 2022 batch. According to a press release issued by IIT Patna, there has been a significant increase in the number of offers, the highest domestic and average packages, and the number of PPOs (pre-placement offers).

This year, around 154 companies belonging to IT/Software, Finance, Banking, Analytics and consulting, core engineering, E-commerce, health care, manufacturing, automobiles, etc extended 412 job offers to the batch of 2022. This year's 412 job offers have made a sharp increase of 72.38% in comparison to last year’s 239 job offers. The list also includes 10 international offers extended by Accenture Japan, Amazon Berlin, Google Munich, Amazon Luxembourg, Square Point Capital London, and Google London.

IIT Patna Placements 2022: Highest package reaches Rs 61.3 lakh this year

As per the official information, IIT Patna's placement has recorded a spike in the average package as compared to the previous academic year. The BTech average salary, with a jump of 68.47%, reached 28.86 lakh in 2022, up from 17.13 lakh in 2021. Similarly, the average MTech salary in 2022 will now be 14.99 lakh, up from 12.22 lakh in 2021. The highest domestic pay package offered was Rs 61.30 lakh, followed by Rs 57.40 lakh for the students of the batch of 2022.

Also, IIT Patna has seen a significant jump in pre-placement offers extended to students over the years. In 2021-22, the students of IIT Patna received 50 PPOs, while it was 25 in 2020–21, which is 100% higher in comparison to the previous session.

The release further stated that "In terms of placement percentage, BTech Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical, and Electronics Engineering recorded 100% placements each, while Chemical Engineering 82.35% and Civil Engineering 77.27%. The overall placement percentage of BTech has been 96.19%. Similarly, in MTech Computer Science and Engineering, Mathematics and Computing, VLSI/Embedded Systems, and Mechanical Engineering, 100% placements were recorded, and other streams have also performed well in terms of placement percentage. All together, the MTech batch of 2022 recorded 86.81 percent placement this year," it added.

This year, six international offers for BTech students were received through the off-campus recruitment process, with a pay package of more than Rs 1 crore. IIT Patna has extended to one of the students a pay package of Rs 1.37 crore, Google Munich has offered another student a remuneration of Rs 1.31 crore, Amazon Berlin has offered a pay package of Rs 1.20 crore to three students, and Amazon Luxemburg has extended a pay package of Rs 1 crore to one student of IIT Patna, per the press release.