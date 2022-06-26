Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 458 MTS & Other Posts

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Indian Army ASC Recruitment: In an important notice released by the Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South), it has been informed that the department is recruiting candidates for the posts of Cook, Civilian Catering Instructor, MTS (Chowkidar), Tin Smith, EBR, Barber, Camp Guard, MTS (Mali/Gardener), MTS (Messenger/Reno Operator), Station Officer, Fireman, Fire Engineer, Fire Fitter, Civilian Motor Driver, and Cleaner. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 458 vacancies for MTS will be filled in the organization. Based on the release date of the advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar, July 15, 2022, is the last date to apply.
Eligible candidates can apply offline and send the application To, “The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South) – 2 ATC/ASC Centre (North)-1 ATC Agram Post, Bangalore -07”. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of the Indian Army for fresh updates and more information.