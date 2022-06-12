Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Class 10th Pass Can Apply For 65 Tradesman, Washerman Posts

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Indian Army, HQ Southern Command has informed that the department is seeking eligible candidates for the Washerman and Tradesman Mate posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by submitting their application form via offline mode within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 65 vacant posts will be filled. "Selected candidates can be posted anywhere in any AMC Unit under HQ Southern Command," reads the official notification.

The application can be filled in by the candidates either in English or Hindi. Selection of the candidates will be done through the existing government rules and regulations and they will be selected on the basis of merit in the written exams and quality in the still/trade test if any. Check key details below.

Important Dates

The closing date for receiving applications will be 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Vacancy details

Washerman: 39 posts

Tradesman Mate: 26 posts.

Age Limit

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18 and 25 years of age.

Eligibility Criteria

As per the official notice, matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized board. Must be able to wash Military/Civilian clothes thoroughly well.

Tradesman Mate: Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized board. conversant with the duties of the respective trades with one year’s experience in the trade.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Indian Army Recruitment: Here's how to apply

Candidates are required to send the application form along with other documents to “The Commandant, Military Hospital, Defence Colony Road. Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Pin: 600032”.

The Candidates must clearly superscribe “Application for the post of ………….on the top of the Envelope and category in Capital letter.

Also, the reserved category candidates should mention their category on the left hleft-handr of the envelope.

