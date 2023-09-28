Indian Army Recruitment 2024: Application Begins For Technical Graduate Course-139

Indian Army has invited online applications from unmarried male engineering graduates for the 139th technical graduate course (TGC -139). The course will commence in July 2024 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at joinindianarmy.gov.in. The last date to apply is October 26.

Who Can Apply for Indian Army Technical Graduate Course?

The applicants must be aged between 20 and 27 years as of 01 Jul 2024. Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by 01 Jul 2024 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Details of Vacancy

Civil Engineering: 7 posts

Computer Science Engineering: 7 posts

Electrical Engineering: 3 posts

Electronics Engineering: 4 posts

Mechanica lEngineering: 7 posts

Misc Engg Streams: 2 posts

Total - 30

Shortlisting: As per the official notification, the integrated HQ of MoD (Army) reserves the right to shortlist applications and to fix the cutoff percentage of marks for each Engineering discipline/stream without assigning any reason. The shortlisted eligible candidates depending on the cutoff percentage will be interviewed at one of the Selection Centres viz. Allahabad (UP), Bhopal (MP), Bangalore (Karnataka), and Kapurthala (Punjab) by Psychologist, Group Testing Officer and Interviewing Officer. Call Up letter for SSB interview will be issued by respective Selection Centres through candidate’s registered e-mail id and SMS only.

How to Apply for Indian Army TGC 139

Visit the official website- website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’

Click ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required, if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).

Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.

After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.

A page Officers Selection ‘Eligibility’ will open.

Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Technical Graduate Course.

A page ‘Application Form’ will open

. Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill details as required under various segments - Personal information, Communication details, Education details and details of previous SSB. ‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment.

After filling details on the last segment, you will move to a page ‘Summary of your information’ wherein you can check and edit the entries already made.

Only after ascertaining the correctness of your details, click on ‘Submit’. Candidates must click on ‘Submit’ each time they open the application for editing any details.

The candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30 minutes after final closure of online application on last day.