Indian Army Recruitment: Here's How To Apply For NT JAG Course & Direct Link

The Indian Army is recruiting candidates for the Short Service Commission (NT) JAG (Judge Advocate General Branch) Entry Scheme 29th Course for Law Graduates, Men, and Women. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the course by visiting the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The online application process started on 19 January 2022.

As per the notice, men and women who are law graduates and are unmarried can apply for this course. February 17 is the last date to apply. Through this recruitment drive, a total of six posts for men and three posts for women will be filled in the organisation. Candidates aged between 21 and 27 years are eligible to apply.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for Indian Army NT JAG Course candidates need to visit joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on " Officer Entry Appln/Login" and then click on " Registration"

Step 3: After registration, click on "Apply Online" under Dashboard

Step 4: A page 'Officers Selection - 'Eligibility' will open

Step 5: Then click on the option that reads, " Apply"

Step 6: The application form will open.

Step 7: Fill in your details and submit the form.

Indian Army Officer Recruitment: Educational Qualification

Course Qualification Short Service Commission (NT) JAG (Judge Advocate General Branch) Entry Scheme 29th Course for Law Graduates, Men and Women Minimum 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State. Candidate should be from a College/University recognized by Bar Council of India.

Indian Army Officer Recruitment: More information

According to the official notice, the selected candidates will be trained at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 49 weeks (approximately 11 months). All candidates will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies by the University of Madras upon successful completion of Pre-Commission training at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

