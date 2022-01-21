Indian Army Recruitment: Here's How To Apply For NT JAG Course & Direct Link

Quick links:
The Indian Army is recruiting candidates for the Short Service Commission (NT) JAG (Judge Advocate General Branch) Entry Scheme 29th Course for Law Graduates, Men, and Women. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the course by visiting the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The online application process started on 19 January 2022.
As per the notice, men and women who are law graduates and are unmarried can apply for this course. February 17 is the last date to apply. Through this recruitment drive, a total of six posts for men and three posts for women will be filled in the organisation. Candidates aged between 21 and 27 years are eligible to apply.
According to the official notice, the selected candidates will be trained at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 49 weeks (approximately 11 months). All candidates will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies by the University of Madras upon successful completion of Pre-Commission training at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai.