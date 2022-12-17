Indian Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 01/2023 Registration Date Postponed; Check Key Details Here

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: The Indian Navy has postponed the last date for submission of online applications for Agniveer SSR/MR 01/23. Eligible candidates can now apply until December 28, per the schedule. Candidates can present their candidacy by visiting the official website of the Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The authors activated the registration link on December 8, 2022.

"Due to popular demand from aspirant candidates for AGNIFER 01/23, the application window is open until December 28, 2012."

According to the official notice, unmarried candidates are eligible to apply for the vacancies. Candidates aged between May 1, 2002, and October 31, 2005, are eligible to apply for the posts.

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have passed the Matriculation Examination from one of the Boards of School Education recognised by the Indian Ministry of Education.

According to the official information, candidates applying for the Agniveer (SSR) - 01/2023 batch must have passed the 10 plus 2 examinations with math and physics, as well as at least one of the following subjects: chemistry, biology, or computer science.

Here's how to apply for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates are required to click on the link that says, "CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR AGNIVEER 01/23."

Step 3: A new page would appear on the screen automatically.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to fill out the form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Step 6: They should submit the form and print it for future use.

Candidates must keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to apply for Indian Navy Agniveer Registration

Image: PTI/ Representative