Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 50 SSC Executive Posts

Image: Indian Navy/ Facebook
Indian Navy Recruitment: Indian Navy is inviting applications for Short Service Commission Executive posts. Interested candidates can check the eligibility and other details here. The application needs to be submitted through the official website of the Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 50 posts will be filled in the organization under Special Naval Orientation Course at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Interested candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline ends. The last date to apply is February 10, 2022. Details of selection process can be checked here.
The minimum marks required is 60% in English in class X or XII. Candidates must have qualified one of the undermentioned educational qualification with minimum 60% overall qualifying marks. It can be in M.Sc / BE/ B Tech/ M Tech or MCA with BCA/BSc.
This time due to the COVID situation, for the first time no INET (O) entrance examination will be conducted. Earlier the department used to conduct entrance exam for shortlisting candidates. This time the final merit list for induction will be prepared on the basis of SSB marks. Candidates who will be declared fit in medical examination will be appointed as per availability of vacancies in the entry.
Official notification reads, “Shortlisting of application will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalised using formulae mentioned in Join Indian Navy website (URL:-https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/files/normalisation.pdf)”
Official notification reads, "The application once submitted will be final and no request for amendments/change will be entertained."