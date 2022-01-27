Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 50 SSC Executive Posts

Indian Navy Recruitment: Indian Navy is inviting applications for Short Service Commission Executive posts. Interested candidates can check the eligibility and other details here. The application needs to be submitted through the official website of the Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 50 posts will be filled in the organization under Special Naval Orientation Course at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Interested candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline ends. The last date to apply is February 10, 2022. Details of selection process can be checked here.

Indian Navy SSC Officer: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The minimum marks required is 60% in English in class X or XII. Candidates must have qualified one of the undermentioned educational qualification with minimum 60% overall qualifying marks. It can be in M.Sc / BE/ B Tech/ M Tech or MCA with BCA/BSc.

Age Group

Candidates should be born between July 2, 1997 to January 1, 2003.

Check Selection Process Here

This time due to the COVID situation, for the first time no INET (O) entrance examination will be conducted. Earlier the department used to conduct entrance exam for shortlisting candidates. This time the final merit list for induction will be prepared on the basis of SSB marks. Candidates who will be declared fit in medical examination will be appointed as per availability of vacancies in the entry.

Official notification reads, “Shortlisting of application will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalised using formulae mentioned in Join Indian Navy website (URL:-https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/files/normalisation.pdf)”

Here is how to apply

Candidates will have to register and fill application on Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Official notification reads, "To save time during the application submission window, candidates can fill in their details and upload documents in advance."

On the homepage, look for recruitment section and click on the relevant link

The registration window will open up where candidates will have to get themselves registered

Log in with required details and fill in the application form

Upload the required documents and submit the form

Candidates are to take printout of application and carry it while appearing for SSB interview