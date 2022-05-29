IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 43 SMO And ACMO Posts; Check How To Apply

IOCL Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is recruiting candidates for the posts of Senior Medical Officer (SMO) and Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO). The application process is underway and the candidates can submit the application form and submit the fees by June 7. After that, no applications will be accepted.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. After the submission of the application fee, candidates need to submit their application form along with the required documents to the address mentioned here: The Advertiser, Post Box No.3096, Head Post Office, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 110003

Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive is a total of 35 SMO positions and 8 ACMO positions will be filled in the organization

Application fees

Candidates in the general, OBC, and EWS categories must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs.300 through SBI e-collect.

Age Limit

The maximum age is 35 years for Senior Medical Officer vacancies and 50 years for Additional Chief Medical Officers.

IOCL Recruitment | Salary

Senior Medical Officer (SMO) in Grade A1 in the pay scale of Rs. 60,000-1,80,000/-

Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) in Grade D in the pay scale of Rs. 90,000- 2,40,000/

IOCL recruitment selection criteria

As per the official notice, the selection will be on the basis of their performance in the personal interview.

During the interview, candidates will have the option to speak in either English or Hindi during their personal interviews.

IOCL recruitment 2022 | Here's how to apply

Visit the official website of IOCL

Download the application form and fill out the application form

Attach all the required documents

Pay the examination fees and attach the receipt of the fee payment

Send the document to "The Advertiser, Post Box No.3096, Head Post Office, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 110003"

Official Notice

Image: PTI/ Representative