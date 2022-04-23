ISRO Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 55 JRF, RA & Research Scientist Posts; See How To Apply

ISRO Recruitment 2022: The National Remote Sensing Center, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is seeking eligible candidates for JRF, RA, and Research Scientist posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: nrsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates must note that May 8 is the last date to apply, and after that, no applications will be accepted.

Official Notice

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Posts Number of vacancies Junior Research Fellow 12 Posts Research Scientist 41 Posts Research Associate 2 Posts

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

To apply for JRF posts, candidates must have ME/M.Tech in Remote Sensing/GIS/Remote Sensing & GIS/Geoinformatics/Geomatics/Geospatial Technology/Spatial Information Technology with B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering (or) MSc in Agriculture.

To apply for research scientist posts, candidates must have ME/M.Tech in Remote Sensing/GIS/Remote Sensing & GIS/Geoinformatics/Geomatics/Geospatial Technology/Spatial Information Technology.

To apply for research associate posts, you must have a Ph. D in botany, ecology, forestry, environmental sciences, or wildlife biology with an MSc and a BSc in related subjects.

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Junior Research Fellow

UR/EWS: 28 years

OBC: 31 years

SC/ST: 33 years

Research Scientist

UR/EWS: 35 years

OBC: 38 years

SC/ST: 40 years

Research Associate

UR/EWS: 35 years

OBC: 38 years

SC/ST: 40 years

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

NRSC may conduct a computer-based test (CBT) for shortlisting candidates

This is only for the purpose of screening and shortlisting candidates

The marks obtained in the CBT will not be taken into account for the final selection process

Final selection will be made on the basis of candidates' performance in the interview

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

To apply candidates must visit the official website of ISRO

Then, complete the registration process

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout of the form for future use

(Image: Twitter/@ISRO/Representative)