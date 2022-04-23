ISRO Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 55 JRF, RA & Research Scientist Posts; See How To Apply

ISRO Recruitment 2022: The National Remote Sensing Center, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is seeking eligible candidates for JRF, RA, and Research Scientist posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: nrsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates must note that May 8 is the last date to apply, and after that, no applications will be accepted.
Official Notice
ISRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Posts
Number of vacancies
ISRO Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification
- To apply for JRF posts, candidates must have ME/M.Tech in Remote Sensing/GIS/Remote Sensing & GIS/Geoinformatics/Geomatics/Geospatial Technology/Spatial Information Technology with B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering (or) MSc in Agriculture.
- To apply for research scientist posts, candidates must have ME/M.Tech in Remote Sensing/GIS/Remote Sensing & GIS/Geoinformatics/Geomatics/Geospatial Technology/Spatial Information Technology.
- To apply for research associate posts, you must have a Ph. D in botany, ecology, forestry, environmental sciences, or wildlife biology with an MSc and a BSc in related subjects.
ISRO Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
Junior Research Fellow
- UR/EWS: 28 years
- OBC: 31 years
- SC/ST: 33 years
Research Scientist
- UR/EWS: 35 years
- OBC: 38 years
- SC/ST: 40 years
Research Associate
- UR/EWS: 35 years
- OBC: 38 years
- SC/ST: 40 years
ISRO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
- NRSC may conduct a computer-based test (CBT) for shortlisting candidates
- This is only for the purpose of screening and shortlisting candidates
- The marks obtained in the CBT will not be taken into account for the final selection process
- Final selection will be made on the basis of candidates' performance in the interview
ISRO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply
- To apply candidates must visit the official website of ISRO
- Then, complete the registration process
- Fill the application form
- Upload all the required documents
- Take a printout of the form for future use
(Image: Twitter/@ISRO/Representative)