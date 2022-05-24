ITBP Recruitment 2022: Applications To Be Invited For 286 Head Constable & ASI Posts

ITBP Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will activate a recruitment link for the post of Head Constable (HC) (Combatant Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) (Stenographer) on June 8, 2022. The link will be activated on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in and could be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 286 vacancies will be filled under the Direct Entry and Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE). Out of those, 158 vacancies are for Head Constable Male and Female, 90 for HC LDCE, 21 ASI Stenographer, and 17 ASI Steno LDCE Posts. Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to be updated about ITBP Vacancy Details.

Educational Qualification required for ITBP posts

For Head Constable post

For head constable, candidates should have passed inter exam from a recognized board

Typing speed of 30 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi is required

ASI Stenographer post

ITBP ASI recruitment: Candidates should have passed class 12th from a recognized board

Dictation of 10 minutes at 80 wpm and Transcription 50 wpm in English and 65 minutes in Hindi on Computer.

Check Age Limit Details Here

HC Direct Recruitment: The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 25 years

HC LDCE - upto 35 years

ASI Steno Recruitment - 18 to 25 years

ASI Steno LDCE - upto 35 years

ITBP head constable and ASI salary

HC will be getting a monthly salary between- Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100

ASI Constable will be getting monthly salary between Rs. 29200 to Rs. 93200

Selection process to be followed

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST) Written Test, Skill Test Documentation Detailed Medical Exam (DME) Review Medical Exam (RME)

Here is how to apply for ITBP Recruitment 2022