Last Updated:

JNU Recruitment 2023: Apply For 388 Junior Assistant, Stenographer & Other Posts

JNU is accepting 388 applications for the position of Junior Assistant, MTS, Public Relation Officer, Senior Officer and other posts within the organization. 

Written By
Isha Bhandari
JNU Recruitment

Image: JNU Recruitment 2023 (ANI)


Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is accepting 388 applications for the position of Junior Assistant, MTS, Public Relations Officer, Senior Officer and other posts within the organization. Interested candidates can visit the official website, (jnu.ac.in) to apply online before March 10, 2023, as per the official website. For a detailed list of vacancies, the applicant can visit the official website.

Details regarding the vacancy

  • Deputy Registrar: 2 posts

  • Assistant Registrar: 3 posts

  • Public Relation Officer: 1 post
  • Section Officer: 8 posts
  • Senior Assistant: 8 posts
  • Assistant: 3 posts
  • Junior Assistant: 106 posts
  • Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 79 posts
  • Private Secretary: 1 post
  • Personal Assistant: 6 posts
  • Stenographer: 22 posts
  • Research Officer: 2 posts
  • Editor Publication: 2 posts
  • Curator: 1 post
  • Assistant Librarian: 1 post
  • Professional Assistant: 1 post
  • Semi-Professional Assistant: 8 posts
  • Cook: 19 posts
  • Mess Helper: 49 posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil): 1 post
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post
  • Works Assistant: 16 posts
  • Engineering Attendant: 22 posts
  • Lift Operator: 3 posts
  • Senior System Analyst: 1 post
  • System Analyst: 2 posts
  • Senior Technical Assistant: 2 posts
  • Computer Operator: 1 post
  • Technical Assistant: 1 post
  • Junior Technician (CLAR): 1 post
  • Junior Operator: 2 posts
  • Statistical Assistant: 2 posts
  • Technician A (USIC): 1 post
  • Assistant Manager (Guest House): 1 post
  • Cartographic Assistant: 1 post
  • Laboratory Assistant: 3 posts
  • Laboratory Attendant: 2 posts
  • Staff Nurse: 1 post
  • Sports Assistant: 1 post
  • Junior Translator Officer: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants can use the above link to check their age and educational requirements. 

Notification available here 

Application Fees

The application fees for Group A is ₹1500/- if belonging to UR/EWS/OBC category and ₹1000/- if belonging to SC/ST/Women category. The application fees for Group B and C is ₹1000/- for UR/EWS/OBC category and ₹600/- for SC/ST/Women candidates, said the official website.

READ | Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Notification for 616 technical, tradesman posts released
READ | Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Notification 2023 out, registration process begins
READ | SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment: Deadline extended for 6523 nurse, paramedical posts
READ | IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Grade-A recruitment 2023 begins for 600 vacancies, apply here
READ | DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Exam schedule for various posts released, check here
COMMENT