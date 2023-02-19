JNU Recruitment 2023: Apply For 388 Junior Assistant, Stenographer & Other Posts

Quick links:
Image: JNU Recruitment 2023 (ANI)
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is accepting 388 applications for the position of Junior Assistant, MTS, Public Relations Officer, Senior Officer and other posts within the organization. Interested candidates can visit the official website, (jnu.ac.in) to apply online before March 10, 2023, as per the official website. For a detailed list of vacancies, the applicant can visit the official website.
Deputy Registrar: 2 posts
Assistant Registrar: 3 posts
Applicants can use the above link to check their age and educational requirements.
The application fees for Group A is ₹1500/- if belonging to UR/EWS/OBC category and ₹1000/- if belonging to SC/ST/Women category. The application fees for Group B and C is ₹1000/- for UR/EWS/OBC category and ₹600/- for SC/ST/Women candidates, said the official website.