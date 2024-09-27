Published 12:35 IST, September 27th 2024
Job Openings In Amazon India To Be Posted on Govt's NCS Portal, MoU Inked With Labour Ministry
Amazon is the first e-commerce company to collaborate with the Ministry of Labour and Employment for the NCS portal to help job seekers find vacancies.
Education News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Job Openings In Amazon India To Be Posted on Govt's NCS Portal, MoU Inked With Labour Ministry | Image: Reuters
