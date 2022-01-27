JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 Postponed, Check Notice Here

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) combined civil services (CCS) main exam 2021 has been postponed. The JPSC CCS main exam was scheduled to be held between January 28 and 30, 2022. The exam has been postponed in accordance with the Jharkhand High Court's hearing in LPA no. 13/2022. The hearing took place on January 25, 2022.

JPSC CCS Mains exam postponed

The JPSC CCS main exam was to be held in various exam centres in the state capital Ranchi. The new dates for the exam will be notified later. The official notice regarding the same has been uploaded on the official website of JPSC- jpsc.gov.in. Candidates can either visit the official website or click here to read the official notice. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website regularly for update regarding the revised schedule of JPSC Main exam 2021.

JPSC Civil Service main exam 2021

The JPSC CCS Mains admit card was released on January 18. Candidates who have cleared the JPSC prelims exam were called to appear for the main exam. The JPSC CCS main exam will comprise of written test followed by an interview round for selection of candidates for the various services in Jharkhand government. The Jharkhand JPSC combined civil services exam 2021 notification was issued in February, 2021. A total of 245 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.