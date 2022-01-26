KPTCL JE Recruitment 2022: Registrations For 1492 JE, AE Posts To Begin On Feb 7

KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has invited applications under its latest KPTCL JE recruitment drive. The recruitment notification has been released for the posts of Junior Engineer. Interested candidates can check the selection process and other details here. They will have to apply through the official website kptcl.karnataka.gov.in.

To be noted that the application link will be activated on February 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1492 posts will be filled in the organization. The eligibility, selection process, and steps to apply have been mentioned below.

KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

Advertisement has been released on January 24, 2022

The online application will begin on February 07, 2022

The application deadline ends on February 28, 2022

KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

For Junior Engineer 599 posts

For Assistant Engineer 533 posts

For Junior Assistant 360 posts

KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility and Selection Process

Eligibility : Candidates applying for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Engineer (Civil) as per the Regular Recruitment Notification of Karnataka Electricity Transmission Corporation must have completed BE / B.Tech, Degree, Class 12th from a recognized University / Board.

: Candidates applying for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Engineer (Civil) as per the Regular Recruitment Notification of Karnataka Electricity Transmission Corporation must have completed BE / B.Tech, Degree, Class 12th from a recognized University / Board. Selection Process: Registered and eligible candidates will have to go through written test and personal interview. To be noted that those who clear the written test will be considered eligible for the interview round. To be noted that the written test date has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on their email ID and also website's official website to be updated about the written exam date.

KPTCL vacancies: Check salary details here

For Junior Engineer post, salary will be between Rs 26,270 and Rs 65,020

For Junior Assistant post, salary will be between Rs 20,220 and Rs 51,640

For Assistant Engineer post, salary will be between Rs 41,130 and Rs 72,920

Here is how to apply