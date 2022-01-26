KPTCL JE Recruitment 2022: Registrations For 1492 JE, AE Posts To Begin On Feb 7

KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has invited applications under its latest KPTCL JE recruitment drive. The recruitment notification has been released for the posts of Junior Engineer. Interested candidates can check the selection process and other details here. They will have to apply through the official website kptcl.karnataka.gov.in.
To be noted that the application link will be activated on February 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1492 posts will be filled in the organization. The eligibility, selection process, and steps to apply have been mentioned below.
KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here
- Advertisement has been released on January 24, 2022
- The online application will begin on February 07, 2022
- The application deadline ends on February 28, 2022
KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here
- For Junior Engineer 599 posts
- For Assistant Engineer 533 posts
- For Junior Assistant 360 posts
KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility and Selection Process
- Eligibility: Candidates applying for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Engineer (Civil) as per the Regular Recruitment Notification of Karnataka Electricity Transmission Corporation must have completed BE / B.Tech, Degree, Class 12th from a recognized University / Board.
- Selection Process: Registered and eligible candidates will have to go through written test and personal interview. To be noted that those who clear the written test will be considered eligible for the interview round. To be noted that the written test date has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on their email ID and also website's official website to be updated about the written exam date.
KPTCL vacancies: Check salary details here
- For Junior Engineer post, salary will be between Rs 26,270 and Rs 65,020
- For Junior Assistant post, salary will be between Rs 20,220 and Rs 51,640
- For Assistant Engineer post, salary will be between Rs 41,130 and Rs 72,920
Here is how to apply
- Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website, kptcl.karnataka.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the recruitment section
- Candidates should then click on the recruitment link (To be activated on February 7, 2022)
- Fill the registration form to generate the registration details
- Log in with required credentials and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference