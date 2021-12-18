Maharashtra Govt Grants Age Relaxation For State Govt Job Candidates; Check Details

Maharashtra Govt Jobs 2021: In view of the prevailing COVID pandemic, the Maharashtra government provided a one-year age relaxation for candidates who are preparing for government jobs. Owing to the lockdown, several recruitment examinations were put on hold. As a result, many candidates crossed the upper age limit. This relaxation in age will give candidates one more chance to qualify for the examination and take government jobs.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has given relief to the candidates who have crossed the maximum age limit by appearing for the competitive examinations as a one-time special issue, as examinations for government service could not be held during the Corona period. The ruling in this regard has been taken by the General Administration Department today," the statement issued by CMO read."

कोरोना काळात शासकीय सेवेसाठी परीक्षा होऊ न शकल्यामुळे कमाल वयोमर्यादा ओलांडलेल्या उमेदवारांना एक वेळची विशेष बाब म्हणून स्पर्धा परीक्षांना बसण्यास मान्यता देऊन मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी दिलासा दिला आहे. याबाबतचा शासन निर्णय आज सामान्य प्रशासन विभागाने काढला आहे. pic.twitter.com/oIJl8pMq8Q — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) December 17, 2021

Maharashtra Govt provides 1 time upper age relaxation for state govt job candidates

Candidates must note that the age relaxation made by the government would come as a relief till December 31, 2021. Government job advertisements after December 31, 2021, will have no age relaxations. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for the detailed official notifications released for each post.

"The GR stated that candidates who have exceeded the age limit to appear for competitive exams for recruitment in government jobs between March 1, 2020, and December 17, 2021, can apply for vacancies in response to advertisements to be published till December 31, 2022," reported news agency PTI.

Image: Unsplash / Representative Image