Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023: Application For 4464 Patwari Vacancies Begins

Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023: Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department is invited online applications for the recruitment against 4644 vacancies.

Nandini Verma
maharashtra talathi recruitment

Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023: Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department is invited online applications for the recruitment against 4644 vacancies for the post of Talathi (Land Clerk or Patwari). The online application process begins today, June 26 and the last date to apply is July 17. Aspirants can apply online at mahabhumi.gov.in. 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate  must have  a bachelor degree in any discipline or equivalent from a recognised university. They should be aged between 18 and 38 years. They should have knowledge of Marathi and Hindi language. 

Exam

Candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. The questions will be asked for papers- Marathi, English, Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Studies. There will be 100 questions carrying 200 marks. 

For more details, read the official notification by clicking here.

Click here to apply online.

