Maharashtra TET 2020: Education Minister Assures Legal Action In Exam Paper Leak Case

Maha TET 2020: Maharashtra State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on December 17 said that if anyone is found guilty of misconduct with regard to the alleged irregularities in the TET exam, stern action would be taken. The Minister further highlighted that anyone playing with the future of students, will not be tolerated. The minister has also said that the discussions have been done with senior officials of the school education department.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted, "Discussed with the senior officials of the school education department regarding the legal action regarding the alleged misconduct in the TET examination. If anyone is playing with the future of the students, it will not be tolerated at all. Anyone found guilty will face severe action." Another tweet in the same thread reads, "A committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Vandana Krishnaji, Additional Chief Secretary, School Education Department. The matter will be thoroughly investigated by the committee and a report will be submitted in a few days. Necessary assistance in the legal process will be provided by the school education department."

टीईटी परीक्षेतील कथित गैरव्यवहार प्रकरणाबाबतच्या कायदेशीर कार्यवाहीसंदर्भात शालेय शिक्षण विभागातील वरिष्ठ अधिकाऱ्यांशी चर्चा केली. विद्यार्थ्यांच्या भविष्याशी जर कोणी खेळ करत असेल तर तो अजिबात खपवून घेतला जाणार नाही. जो कुणी दोषी आढळेल त्यास कठोर कारवाईला सामोरे जावे लागेल. pic.twitter.com/OaRHv29fAC — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 17, 2021

शालेय शिक्षण विभागाच्या अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव वंदना कृष्णाजी यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली एक समिती गठीत करण्यात आली आहे. संबंधित प्रकरणाची सखोल चौकशी ह्या समितीद्वारे केली जाईल व अहवाल काही दिवसांतच सादर केला जाईल. कायदेशीर प्रक्रियेत आवश्यक ते सहकार्य शालेय शिक्षण विभागाकडून केले जाईल. — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 17, 2021

State Council of Examination Commissioner arrested for alleged malpractices

Cyber Crime unit of Pune Police on Friday arrested Tukaram Supe, the commissioner of Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSEC) for alleged malpractice involving the question paper leak of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). A senior official said that the commissioner has been arrested in connection with the alleged malpractices of the Teachers' Eligibility Test. To be noted is that in the paper leak matter, six people have already been arrested.

"Cyber Crime unit of Pune Police arrested Tukaram Supe, the commissioner of Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSEC) in connection with the alleged malpractices in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET): Pune Commissioner of Police, Amitabh Gupta," said the City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

Maharashtra | Cyber Crime unit of Pune Police arrested Tukaram Supe, the commissioner of Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSEC) in connection with the alleged malpractices in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET): Pune Commissioner of Police, Amitabh Gupta — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

The alleged malpractice in the TET came to the light during the investigation of paper leak in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) examination, in which six people have already been arrested, police said.

Image: Shutterstock