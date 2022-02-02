Ministry Of External Affairs Invites Applications For Internship, Check Full Details Here

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is inviting applications for internships as part of Amrit Mahotsav. Interested candidates should know that the application link has been activated and the deadline to apply for the internship program is February 15, 2022. In order to apply, candidates will have to go to the official website internship.mea.gov.in

A total of 75 internships will be offered in the year 2022 in a single term of three months during April to June 2022. All selected interns will be required to join the Ministry on the same day in April 2022. Each intern will be engaged for a minimum period of month and a maximum period of three months. Eligibility, age limit and steps to apply can be checked here.

Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson tweeted about the internship programme. He said, “MEA Internships! Call for applications is now open for the first edition of MEA Internships Programme as part of #AmritMahotsav.”

Candidates from all States and UTs may visit https://t.co/CIlAk4Op8Y for more details and applying online by 15 February 2022. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 1, 2022

Check important dates here

Call for applications for 2022-23 (Term I & Term II combined)- February 1, 2022

Deadline for receiving applications- February 15, 2022

Announcement of shortlisted candidates and calls for interview- February 18, 2022

Interviews (DVC) - February 24, 2022

Announcement of selected candidates and allocation of divisions- February 28, 2022

Start of internships 2022-23 (Term I & Term II combined)- April 1, 2022

Stipend details

An honorarium of INR 10,000 per month will be paid to each intern to defray basic costs. Cost of one-time to and fro air travel subject to a ceiling of the prevailing economy class air fare between the State capital and Delhi, from the domicile State or from the college / university of the selected candidates will be provided. The interns would be responsible for their board and lodging in Delhi during the period of their internship.

Eligibility

Internships at MEA headquarters is for Indian citizens with a minimum educational qualification of a graduate degree from a recognized university. Students who are in the final year of their graduation, where an internship is a mandatory part of their final year curriculum are also eligible to apply. The upper age limit to apply is 25 years.

Selection procedure

The selection process will be fully online at www.internship.mea.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates will have to register on the internship portal and obtain access credentials to participate in the process. The selection process will consist of two stages viz. Preliminary Screening and Personal Interview. The process will follow a quota cum weightage' system whereby applicants belonging to all 28 States and 8 Union Territories will be considered. A minimum of 30% of the 75 internships may be filled by women candidates. Weightage will be based on academic performance assessed by percentage of marks obtained in +2 and graduation exams.”

Website further reads, “The total number of candidates called for interview will be three times the interns to be engaged in each term. Candidates selected in the merit lists will be called for personal interview to be conducted by videoconferencing. A maximum of 75 candidates will be selected from the interview process and offered internships. If any selected candidate opts out, the next candidate in the merit list from the individual state will be offered opportunity.”

