MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 7090 Vacancies, Check Here

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released an advertisement for recruitment against 7090 vacancies for the post of a police constable.

Nandini Verma
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released an advertisement for recruitment against 7090 vacancies for the post of a police constable in the state. The online application window will open on June 26 and the last date to apply is July 10. Aspirants will be able to apply online at esb.mponline.gov.in or esb.mp.gov.in. Out of the 7090 vacancies, there are 4444 vacancies for Reserve General Duty (Except Special Armed Force) and 2646 for Special Force.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed class 10th or 12th exams from a recognized board can apply for the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. They should be aged between 18 and 25 years. Relaxations in the upper age limit for the reserved category candidates will be provided. Check the official notification for details. 

Salary

The selected candidates will be paid in the range of Rs.19500-62000/-. 

Selection Process

Candidates will have clear a written exam followed by a physical efficiency test and medical examination. The written exam will be held for subjects including General Knowledge, Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Science. Exam pattern can be checked in the official notification. 

Application Fee

  • General- Rs. 500/-
  • SC/ ST/ OBC/PwD - Rs. 250/-

How to apply for MP Police Constable Vacancies

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) at www.esb.mp.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on “MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Apply Online”.
  • Step 3: Register yourself by providing the required information
  • Step 4: Now, log in using your registration details
  • Step 5: Fill out the application form properly by providing the correct details.
  • Step 6: Upload the required documents and images
  • Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit your form.

 

