MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment: Application For Paramedical, Nursing Posts Begins On Oct 14

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), it has been notified the application process for the Group 5 paramedical and nursing posts will begin on October 14, and the last date for the submission of the application form is October 28.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at peb.mp.gov.in. As per the schedule, candidates can make changes to their applications till November 2. The MPPEB Group 5 examination will be conducted on Friday, November 25. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2022.

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2022 Notification - Click Here

MPPEB 2022 Group 5 Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1248 vacancies for paramedical and nursing posts will be filled.

MPPEB 2022 Group 5 Recruitment: Age Limit

The candidate's age should be between 18 and 40 years.

MPPEB 2022 Group 5 Application Fee

The application fee is 500 for the unreserved category and 250 for the reserved category.

MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for MPPEB Group 3 recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2022".

Step 3: Candidates are then required to create a profile to register and apply for the post.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee to proceed.

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative