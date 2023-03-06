MPPEB Patwari Admit Card 2023 Released! Steps To Check & Download Here

Quick links:
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) Patwari admit card 2023 has been released on Monday, March 6. Along with the Patwari admit card, the examination board has also released the admit card for various Group 2 posts. The candidates who have applied for the Patwari, Group 2- Sub Group 4 Sahayak Samparikshak, and other Combined Recruitment tests can now visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in to download it.
The candidates are required to enter their date of birth and application number to access their admit card from the official website. According to the examination board, the candidates would be able to find the necessary exam details on their admit card including exam centre, date, time, city, and other details.
The candidates who have applied for the Patwari, Group 2- Sub Group 4 Sahayak Samparikshak, and other Combined Recruitment tests 2022, can follow the simple steps mentioned below to download the admit card.
According to the official notice, the MPPEB Group 2 Sub Group 4 Exam will be conducted to hire candidates for several posts including Junior Accountant (Lekhpal), Assistant Auditor, Patwari, Coordinator, Teacher, Assistant Manager, Clerk posts, Data Entry Operator, and others. The exam for the same will be held from March 15 onwards. The candidates must carry their admit cards to the examination hall.