MPPEB Recruitment 2023: Apply For 4792 Medical Posts, Check More Details Here

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released the latest notification on MPPEB Nurse Recruitment. Interested candidates can submit their applications online at esb.mp.gov.in, MPPEB's official website. The application procedure will begin on March 15, 2023, and the deadline for submitting application materials is March 29, 2023. For the positions of nurses, pharmacists, orthopaedic technicians, veterinarians, and others, there are now 4792 openings.

The recruiting exam will be placed on June 16, 2023, in two shifts, according to the schedule. The first shift is scheduled to run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, and the second shift is scheduled from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Applicants may apply for various positions if they are between 18 and 40 years old. The age restriction varies, nevertheless, depending on the position.

Applicants may directly download the MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 PDF. Before applying for positions listed under MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023, candidates are advised to carefully read the official advertisement.

Official Notification

MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Notification Out 17th February 2023 Online Application Begins 15th March 2023 Last Date to Apply 29th March 2023 Exam Date 16th June 2023

MPPEB Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

General Category Rs 500/- Reserved Category Rs 250/-

The applicants for MPPEB Nurse Recruitment 2023 need to stay tuned with the official website of MEEPEB i.e.,esb.mp.gov.in.