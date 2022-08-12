MPSC Rajyaseva Hall Ticket 2022 For Prelims Exam Released, Here's How To Check

MPSC Rajyaseva Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the MPSC Rajyaseva hall ticket 2022. The MPSC Rajyaseva admit card has been released for the Maharashtra Rajyaseva or State Services Preliminary Exam 2022. MPSC Rajyaseva admit card 2022 can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. The hall tickets have been released on the official website mpsconline.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to download call letters has also been released.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2022 will be conducted on August 21, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 161 posts will be filled. It will be for recruitment to various posts in the Maharashtra state government.

MPSC Rajyaseva hall ticket 2022: Step-by-step guide to download MPSC call letters

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website mpsconline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for and click on ‘Login’ tab

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should log in using their registered Email ID or mobile number and password

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: They should take its printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download MPSC Rajyaseva admit card 2022 (CLICK HERE)

The commission invited the applications for recruitment of 161 Assistant Directors, Maharashtra Finance & Accounting Services, Group-A, Chief Officer, Municipality / Council, Group-A, Child Development Project Officer, Group-A, and equivalent posts, Assistant Commissioner, State Excise, Group-B, Deputy Superintendent, State Excise, Group-B, Section Officer, Group-B, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Group-B and Inspector certified schools and institutes and equivalent Posts.

Those who will clear the prelims exam, will be eligible to appear in the mains exam. Following the trends, the last round will be interview. Those who will clear all the rounds and will get their documents verified will be selected under this recruitment drive. For more details, candidates can go to the official website mpsconline.gov.in