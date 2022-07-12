NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 Notification For 170 Asst Manager Posts Out

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has announced that it will be filling 170 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade A posts. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply on or after July 18, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, 170 posts will be filled. Out of these vacancies, 161 are for Rural Development Banking Service, 7 for Rajbhasha Service, and 2 for Protocol & Security Service. Eligible candidates will then be called for prelim exam. List of important dates and recruitment details can be checked here.
NABARD Grade A Recruitment: Check Important Dates Here
- NABARD Grade A Registration will begin on July 18, 2022
- NABARD Grade A Registration will end on August 7, 2022
- NABARD Grade A Exam Date has not been announced yet
NABARD Recruitment 2022: Here is how to apply
- Go to the official website nabard.org
- On the homepage, click on career
- Then click on the recruitment link
- Fill the form, attach the required documents and submit
- Take its printout for future reference
Assistant Manager Grade A Recruitment: Check eligibility details here.
- General: The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD applicants) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.
- Agriculture - Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD ) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/ Agronomy) with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution.
- Agriculture Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Engineering with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD in aggregate OR Postgraduate degree in Agriculture Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution.
- Animal Husbandry - Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Sciences / Animal Husbandry from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD ) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Veterinary Sciences / Animal Husbandry with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate.
- Fisheries - Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries Science from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD) in aggregate OR Postgraduate degree in Fisheries Science with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate.
- Forestry - Bachelor’s degree in Forestry from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Postgraduate degree in Forestry with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate.
- Plantation/Horticulture - Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Horticulture with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate.