NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 Notification For 170 Asst Manager Posts Out

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has announced that it will be filling 170 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade A posts. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply on or after July 18, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, 170 posts will be filled. Out of these vacancies, 161 are for Rural Development Banking Service, 7 for Rajbhasha Service, and 2 for Protocol & Security Service. Eligible candidates will then be called for prelim exam. List of important dates and recruitment details can be checked here.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment: Check Important Dates Here

NABARD Grade A Registration will begin on July 18, 2022

NABARD Grade A Registration will end on August 7, 2022

NABARD Grade A Exam Date has not been announced yet

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Here is how to apply

Go to the official website nabard.org

On the homepage, click on career

Then click on the recruitment link

Fill the form, attach the required documents and submit

Take its printout for future reference

Assistant Manager Grade A Recruitment: Check eligibility details here.