NHPC JE Recruitment 2022: Apply Now For 133 Junior Engineer Posts

NHPC Junior Engineer Vacancy 2022: NHPC Limited is inviting applications for Junior Engineer posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 133 Junior Engineer posts will be filled. The notification and application link has been uploaded on the official website nhpcindia.com. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details like application process, salary, qualification, selection process, age limit, and others details here. The deadline to apply is February 21, 2022.

NHPC JE Recruitment: Check vacancy details here

For Civil Engineers 68 posts

For Electrical Engineers 34 posts

For Mechanical Engineers 31 post

NHPC JE Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

Notification has been released on January 29, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on February 21, 2022

NHPC JE exam date has not been announced yet

NHPC JE Recruitment: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Junior Engineer (Civil) - Full-time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed. Junior Engineer (Electrical) - Full-time regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed. Junior Engineer (Mechanical) - Full-time regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

NHPC JE age limit, recruitment and salary details

NHPC JE Salary range will be between Rs. 29,600 and Rs. 1,19,500

The upper age limit to apply is 30 years

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Online Test.

Here is how to apply for NHPC recruitment 2022

Step -1: Interested cndidates after checking the eligibility should go to the official website nhpcindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, look for career sectiona nd then click on apply link

Step 3: Candidates should read all instructions given on the website and fill the online application form with relevant details. Official notification reads, "A candidate must possess valid E-mail id and mobile number which shall be active throughout the process as required for any further notification."

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents, latest photograph and signature as per instructions given in the online application portal.

Step-5: Submit the form and take its printout for future reference

NHPC JE: Application Fee Details Here