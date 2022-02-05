NTPC Recruitment 2022: Here's How To Apply For 177 Mining Sirdar And Mining Overman Posts

NTPC Recruitment 2022: NTPC Limited is inviting applications for Mining Sirdar and Mining Overman positions. Selected candidates will be hired on a fixed-term basis. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 177 vacancies will be filled. Out of which 74 vacancies are for Mining Overman and 103 vacancies are for Mining Sirdar. The selection will be done on the basis of a written test and skill test. The written exam will be conducted in Ranchi, Raipur and Bhubaneshwar centres. Interested candidates will have to check eligibility before applying. The deadline to apply ends on March 15, 2022.

Official notification reads, "Applications are invited from energetic & experienced Mining Overman and Mining Sirdar with brilliant academic record to join this organization for Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Chatti Bariatu Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Kerandari Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Dulanga Coal Mining Project (Odisha) and Talaipalli Coal Mining Project (Chhattisgarh) under Coal Mining Region of NTPC Limited. To fuel its ambitious growth plan, NTPC is looking for experienced professionals in the areas of Mining Overman and Mining Sirdar on fixed term basis for a period of 03 years."

Check Important Dates Here

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 January 2022

Deadline to submit online application: 15 March 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Mining Overman - 74 Posts

Mining Sirdar - 103 Posts

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Required Educational Qualification

For Mining Overman -Diploma in Mining Engineering from recognized Institute of repute with Overman Certificate of Competency under CMR issued by DGMS for coal.

For Mining Sirdar - 10th pass with Sirdar Certificate of competency issued by DGMS for coal and First Aid Certificate issued by St. Johns Ambulance Association.

Salary Details

Mining Overman - Rs 50,000 per month

Mining Sirdar- Rs 40,000 per month

Here is how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of NTPC

On the homepage, look for the career section and then click on Jobs(Current/UnderProcess)

Look for the link which reads, "Recruitment of Mining Overman and Mining Sirdar on Fixed Term basis for Coal Mining Projects through Coal Mining Headquarters."

In the next step, click on "Click here to apply"

The application form will be opened up on the screen, fill the form and upload documents

Submit the form and take a printout of the confirmation page

Image: Shutterstock