Last Updated:

NVS Recruitment 2022: Here's How To Apply For 1925 Group A, B & C Posts

NVS Recruitment: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is inviting applications for 1925 posts. The deadline to apply is February 10, 2022. Check recruitment details here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
NVS Recruitment

Image: Unsplash


Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has invited applications from eligible candidates for Group A, B, and C posts. The interested candidates can check the eligibility, age limit, application fee, and either recruitment details here. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1925 posts will be filled. Eligible candidates will have to apply through the official website of NVS navodaya.gov.in by following the steps mentioned here. The important dates can also be checked here.

Official notification reads, "Majority of vacancies being notified vide this advertisement for recruitment are in North East Region and Hard Stations as notified b be posted in North East Region and at Hard Stations on initial posting on recruitment and request for change of region will not be entertained under any circumstances whatsoever"

NVS Recruitment: Check important dates here

  • The application window was opened on January 12, 2022
  • The deadline to apply is February 10, 2022. 

Before applying, candidates should make sure to have a valid and operative personal email ID. It should be kept active during the currency of this recruitment. Check recruitment details here.

READ | SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for Digital Banking Head; Check full details

NVS Recruitment: Check vacancy details here 

  • Junior Secretariat Assistant: 630 Posts
  • Mess Helper: 629 Posts
  • Electrician Cum Plumber: 273 Posts
  • Lab Attendant: 142 Posts
  • Catering Assistant: 87 Posts
  • Female Staff Nurse: 82 Posts
  • Multi Tasking Staff: 23 Posts
  • Stenographer: 22 Posts
  • Audit Assistant: 11 Posts
  • Assistant Section Officer: 10 Posts
  • Assistant Commissioner: 7 Posts
  • Junior Translation Officer: 4 Posts
  • Computer Operator: 4 Posts
  • Junior Engineer: 1 Post

Selection Process

Registered candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of how they perform in Computer Based Test (CBT). Shortlisted candidates will then be called for interview round. The CBT for the recruitment to the notified posts except Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner (Admn) is likely to be held in 93 cities.

READ | AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 8700 teacher posts; Here's direct link

Application Fees

  • The application fees for the Assistant Commissioner post is Rs.1500
  • Fee for female staff nurse is Rs.1200
  • For Lab Attendant, Mess Helper, and MTS, the fee is Rs. 750
  • For all other posts, the fee is Rs.1000

Here is how to apply

  • Candidates are required to apply online through NVS website at www.navodaya.gov.in
  • On the homepage, go to the recruitment section and click on the relevant recruitment link
  • Fill in the details, upload document, and pay the application fee 
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page

 Candidates should keep a check on the registered email ID. The NVS through its exam conducting agency may send call letters for CBT and interview / Trade Test / Skill Test / Document Verification etc. on the registered email ID of the candidate. Once released, it can be downloaded from NVS website too.

READ | Gujarat Teacher Recruitment 2022: Govt to recruit 3,300 primary school teachers
READ | Haryana Health Dept Recruitment 2022: Apply for 980 MO posts; here's direct link to apply
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for 187 posts ends today, check vacancy details
Tags: NVS Recruitment, NVS, Recruitment
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND