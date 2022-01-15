NVS Recruitment 2022: Here's How To Apply For 1925 Group A, B & C Posts

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has invited applications from eligible candidates for Group A, B, and C posts. The interested candidates can check the eligibility, age limit, application fee, and either recruitment details here. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1925 posts will be filled. Eligible candidates will have to apply through the official website of NVS navodaya.gov.in by following the steps mentioned here. The important dates can also be checked here.

Official notification reads, "Majority of vacancies being notified vide this advertisement for recruitment are in North East Region and Hard Stations as notified b be posted in North East Region and at Hard Stations on initial posting on recruitment and request for change of region will not be entertained under any circumstances whatsoever"

NVS Recruitment: Check important dates here

The application window was opened on January 12, 2022

The deadline to apply is February 10, 2022.

Before applying, candidates should make sure to have a valid and operative personal email ID. It should be kept active during the currency of this recruitment. Check recruitment details here.

NVS Recruitment: Check vacancy details here

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 630 Posts

Mess Helper: 629 Posts

Electrician Cum Plumber: 273 Posts

Lab Attendant: 142 Posts

Catering Assistant: 87 Posts

Female Staff Nurse: 82 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff: 23 Posts

Stenographer: 22 Posts

Audit Assistant: 11 Posts

Assistant Section Officer: 10 Posts

Assistant Commissioner: 7 Posts

Junior Translation Officer: 4 Posts

Computer Operator: 4 Posts

Junior Engineer: 1 Post

Selection Process

Registered candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of how they perform in Computer Based Test (CBT). Shortlisted candidates will then be called for interview round. The CBT for the recruitment to the notified posts except Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner (Admn) is likely to be held in 93 cities.

Application Fees

The application fees for the Assistant Commissioner post is Rs.1500

Fee for female staff nurse is Rs.1200

For Lab Attendant, Mess Helper, and MTS, the fee is Rs. 750

For all other posts, the fee is Rs.1000

Here is how to apply

Candidates are required to apply online through NVS website at www.navodaya.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the recruitment section and click on the relevant recruitment link

Fill in the details, upload document, and pay the application fee

Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Candidates should keep a check on the registered email ID. The NVS through its exam conducting agency may send call letters for CBT and interview / Trade Test / Skill Test / Document Verification etc. on the registered email ID of the candidate. Once released, it can be downloaded from NVS website too.