NVS Recruitment 2022: Here's How To Apply For 1925 Group A, B & C Posts

Image: Unsplash
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has invited applications from eligible candidates for Group A, B, and C posts. The interested candidates can check the eligibility, age limit, application fee, and either recruitment details here. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1925 posts will be filled. Eligible candidates will have to apply through the official website of NVS navodaya.gov.in by following the steps mentioned here. The important dates can also be checked here.
Official notification reads, "Majority of vacancies being notified vide this advertisement for recruitment are in North East Region and Hard Stations as notified b be posted in North East Region and at Hard Stations on initial posting on recruitment and request for change of region will not be entertained under any circumstances whatsoever"
Before applying, candidates should make sure to have a valid and operative personal email ID. It should be kept active during the currency of this recruitment. Check recruitment details here.
Registered candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of how they perform in Computer Based Test (CBT). Shortlisted candidates will then be called for interview round. The CBT for the recruitment to the notified posts except Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner (Admn) is likely to be held in 93 cities.
Candidates should keep a check on the registered email ID. The NVS through its exam conducting agency may send call letters for CBT and interview / Trade Test / Skill Test / Document Verification etc. on the registered email ID of the candidate. Once released, it can be downloaded from NVS website too.