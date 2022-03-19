Odisha SSC CGL Recruitment: Apply For 233 Group B Posts; Check Payscale, Eligibility

OSSC CGL Recruitment: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a job advertisement inviting candidates to apply for Combined Graduate Level (Group B) vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of OSSC - www.ossc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 233 Group B Graduate Level Posts in various offices under the Government of Odisha. Candidates aged between 21 and 32 years of age as of January 1, 2021, with the usual age relaxation for SC, ST, SEBC, women, ex-servicemen, and in-service contractual employees are eligible to apply for the posts.

OSSC CGL Recruitment: Educational qualification

The candidate applying for the post must have passed a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from any recognised university or have obtained such other educational qualification equivalent thereto from a recognised university and must have passed an M.E. standard/HSC examination with Odia as a language subject.

Odisha SSC CGL Recruitment: Application Fee

Candidates other than SC, ST, and PwD (Permanent Disability) must pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs.200/- (two hundred rupees only) through the online mode, as detailed in the detailed advertisement.

Odisha SSC CGL Recruitment: Payscale

According to the official notice, the appointment will be initially on contractual basis carrying a consolidated remuneration of Rs.25,300/- per month (for I" year) as per Odisha Group-B Posts (Contractual Appointment) Amendment Rules, 2021 notified vide Government in GA & PG Department Notification No.28626-GAD-SC-RULES-0037/2017/Gen. dtd.2ih October, 2021.

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022; Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the Odisha SSC, candidates need to visit the official website of Odisha SSC.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the " Combined Graduate Level Recruitment-2022 " option on the home page.

" option on the home page. Step 3: Now, candidates need to click on the Apply Online Link for Combined Graduate Level Recruitment-2022.

Step 4: Then, click on the online application.

Step 5: Now, candidates need to click on "New User" and "Register Yourself."

Step 6: Fill in all of the required information.

Step 7: Click on "Final Submission" to proceed.

Step 8: Take a printout of the application for future needs.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative