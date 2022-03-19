Odisha SSC CGL Recruitment: Apply For 233 Group B Posts; Check Payscale, Eligibility

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
OSSC CGL Recruitment: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a job advertisement inviting candidates to apply for Combined Graduate Level (Group B) vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of OSSC - www.ossc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 233 Group B Graduate Level Posts in various offices under the Government of Odisha. Candidates aged between 21 and 32 years of age as of January 1, 2021, with the usual age relaxation for SC, ST, SEBC, women, ex-servicemen, and in-service contractual employees are eligible to apply for the posts.