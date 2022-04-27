ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 3614 Apprentice Posts; Check How To Apply & More

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
ONGC Recruitment: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is actively recruiting candidates for apprentice posts. The application process has commenced today, April 27. Aspiring and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com.
Candidates must note that the last date for the submission of the application form is May 15, and afterwards, no application form will be accepted. The commission will release the result selection list on May 23, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3614 vacancies will be filled in the organisation. The vacancies are available across the country.
According to the official notice, the selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of the candidates' performance in the qualifying examination and the merit drawn. "Selections for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and merit drawn. In the case of a similar number of merits, a person of higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may be done for non-consideration," read the official notification.
ONGC Recruitment: Age Limit