ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 3614 Apprentice Posts; Check How To Apply & More

ONGC Recruitment: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is actively recruiting candidates for apprentice posts. The application process has commenced today, April 27. Aspiring and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com.

Candidates must note that the last date for the submission of the application form is May 15, and afterwards, no application form will be accepted. The commission will release the result selection list on May 23, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3614 vacancies will be filled in the organisation. The vacancies are available across the country.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Details of selection process

According to the official notice, the selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of the candidates' performance in the qualifying examination and the merit drawn. "Selections for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and merit drawn. In the case of a similar number of merits, a person of higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may be done for non-consideration," read the official notification.

Official Notice

ONGC Recruitment: Age Limit

The candidates must not be over 65 years of age.

Northern Sector: 209 posts

Dehradun: 159 posts

Delhi: 40 posts

Jodhpur: 10 posts

Mumbai Sector: 305 posts

Mumbai: 200 posts

Goa: 15 posts

Hazira: 74 posts

Western Sector: 1434 posts

Cambay: 96 posts

Vadodara: 157 posts

Ankleshwar: 438 posts

Ahmedabad: 387 posts

Mehsana:356 posts

Eastern Sector: 744 posts

Jorhat: 110 posts

Silchar: 51 posts

Nazira & Sivasagar: 110 posts

Southern Sector: 694 posts

Chennai: 50 posts

Kakinada: 50 posts

Rajahmundry: 353 posts

Karaikal: 233 posts

Central Sector: 228 posts

Agartala: 178 posts

Kolkata: 50 posts

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Recruitment 2022: Check how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website of ONGC - ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in .

. Step 2: Fill out the application form.

Step 3: Submit all required documents.

Step 4: Then, pay the application fees (if asked).

Step 5: Submit and continue

Step 6: Create a screenshot for future reference.

