Railway Recruitment 2022: RRC CR Invites Applications For 2422 Posts, 12th Pass Can Apply

Image: PTI
Railway Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (RRC CR) is inviting applications for 2422 vacancies. Interested candidates should make sure to check the eligibility before applying. The recruitment details like number of posts, last date to apply, and steps to apply have been mentioned below. The notification released on January 14 reads,"ONLINE applications have been invited to recruit Fitters, Welders, Carpenters, Painters, Tailors, Electricians, Machinists, Turners, Laboratory Assistants, among other posts."
Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.
Official notification reads, “The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI. For the purpose of calculation of percentage of matriculation, marks obtained by the candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks of any subject or a group of subjects like best of five etc. For the purpose of calculation of percentage of ITI marks, average marks mentioned in consolidated statement of marks for all semesters of the 2 trade applied / marks mentioned in the Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT / SCVT, will only be reckoned.”
Official notification reads, “Candidates should ensure their name, father’s name, date of birth should exactly match as recorded in Matriculation or equivalent certificate. Any deviation found during Document Verification will lead to cancellation of candidature and also debarment.”