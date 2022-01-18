Railway Recruitment 2022: RRC CR Invites Applications For 2422 Posts, 12th Pass Can Apply

Railway Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (RRC CR) is inviting applications for 2422 vacancies. Interested candidates should make sure to check the eligibility before applying. The recruitment details like number of posts, last date to apply, and steps to apply have been mentioned below. The notification released on January 14 reads,"ONLINE applications have been invited to recruit Fitters, Welders, Carpenters, Painters, Tailors, Electricians, Machinists, Turners, Laboratory Assistants, among other posts."

Railway Recruitment 2022: Check cluster-wise vacancy details

Mumbai Cluster: Around 1650 posts

Bhusawal Cluster: Around 410 posts

Pune Cluster: Around 150 posts

Nagpur Cluster: Around 110 posts

Solapur Cluster: Around 100 posts

Railway Recruitment 2022: Minimum educational qualification required

The minimum required eligibility is that candidates must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with minimum of 50% marks.

Candidates will be considered eligible only if they possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.

Railway Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Minimum age required to apply is 15 years

Upper age limit is 24 years (as on January 17, 2022)

To be noted that the upper age limit is relaxable by five years in the case of SC/ST candidates and three years in the case of OBC candidates.

Railway Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

Application notification has been released on January 14, 2022

The deadline to fill form ends on February 16, 2022 (5 PM)

Mode of Selection

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.

Official notification reads, “The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI. For the purpose of calculation of percentage of matriculation, marks obtained by the candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks of any subject or a group of subjects like best of five etc. For the purpose of calculation of percentage of ITI marks, average marks mentioned in consolidated statement of marks for all semesters of the 2 trade applied / marks mentioned in the Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT / SCVT, will only be reckoned.”

Railway Recruitment 2022: Here is how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website www.rrccr.com.

Candidates will then have to log on to the RRC/CR website and fill up the personal details carefully

Pay non-refundable fee of Rs 100 and submit the form

Keep an eye on email id mentioned in form and also official website