Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Begins, Here's How To Apply For 3578 Vacancies

Rajasthan Police has opened the online application window for Constable Recruitment 2023. A total of 3578 vacancies are on offer. Aspirants will be able to apply online from August 7 till August 27, 2023. To apply online, aspirants must visit the official website- recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. A direct link to apply online has been attached below.
Candidates will have to clear physcial tests (PET/ PST) and medical examination. Those who qualify the exams will be called for computer based test. The qualified candidates will be called for proficiency test. CBT will comprise 100-mark objective-type questions in two parts: General Knowledge and Mental Ability. Check full details here.
Age Limit: Candidates should be aged between 18 years and 27 years. Relaxation in upper age limit is provided for reserved category candidates. Click here to read the official notification.
Constable (General/GD): 12th Class passed from a recognized Board.
Constable (RAC/ MBC): 10th Class passed from a recognized Board.
Constable Tele-Communication : 12th passed with Physics and Maths/Computer Science
Constable Driver - 10th Class passed from a recognized Board and holding a valid Driving License (LMV/ HMV).
Physical Standards
Height: 165 cm for male and 155 cm for female.
Chest: 80 cm for male
Weight: 50 kg for male and 45 kg for female.
