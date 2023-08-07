Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Begins, Here's How To Apply For 3578 Vacancies

Rajasthan Police has opened the online application window for Constable Recruitment 2023. A total of 3578 vacancies are on offer. Aspirants will be able to apply online from August 7 till August 27, 2023. To apply online, aspirants must visit the official website- recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. A direct link to apply online has been attached below.

Direct link to apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023

How to apply for Rajasthan Constable Vacancy 2023?

Visit the official website- recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on Constable Recruitment 2023 apply now link

You will be redirected to SSO portal - sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Log in if you have an SSO ID or register yourself.

Now log in using the ID and password.

Fill out the constable recruitment form

Upload the required documents

Pay the fees and submit.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear physcial tests (PET/ PST) and medical examination. Those who qualify the exams will be called for computer based test. The qualified candidates will be called for proficiency test. CBT will comprise 100-mark objective-type questions in two parts: General Knowledge and Mental Ability. Check full details here.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Key Dates

Rajasthan Police Constable Notification Date- 3 August 2023

Rajasthan Police Constable Online ApplicationBegins- 7 August 2023

Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application Last Date- 27 August 2023

Rajasthan Police Constable Application Edit Date - 28 to 30 August 2023

Click here for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Notification 2023

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be aged between 18 years and 27 years. Relaxation in upper age limit is provided for reserved category candidates. Click here to read the official notification.

Educational Qualification:

Constable (General/GD): 12th Class passed from a recognized Board.

Constable (RAC/ MBC): 10th Class passed from a recognized Board.

Constable Tele-Communication : 12th passed with Physics and Maths/Computer Science

Constable Driver - 10th Class passed from a recognized Board and holding a valid Driving License (LMV/ HMV).

Physical Standards

Height: 165 cm for male and 155 cm for female.

Chest: 80 cm for male

Weight: 50 kg for male and 45 kg for female.