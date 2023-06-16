Last Updated:

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: Application Window Closing Today For 291 Officer Posts

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: The registration window for RBI Grade B recruitment 2023 will close today, June 16, 2023. Check official notification, link here.

Nandini Verma
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: The registration window for RBI Grade B recruitment 2023 will close today, June 16, 2023. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the recruitment can do so today. The online application form is available at rbi.org.in. The registration window opened on May 9. 

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: Details of Vacancies

  • There are a total of 291 vacancies for grade B posts like Officer General, Officer DEPR, and Officer DSIM. 
  • Officer General - 222 vacancies
  • Officer DEPR- 38 vacancies 
  • Officer DSIM- 31 vacancies.
  • Total- 291 vacancies. 

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on May 01, 2023 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than May 02, 1993, and not later than May 01, 2002. Candidates must read the official notification to know the required educational qualifications for the posts. 

Selection Process

Selection will be done through online or written exam examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II followed by an interview.

How to apply for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023

  • Visit the official website of RBI Recruitment at rbi.org.in. 
  • Click on the 'Recruitment' or 'Careers' tab given on the bottom of the page 
  • Now scroll down to the notification dated May 9.
  • A notification will open
  • Click on the 'Apply Online' link 
  • Now, register yourself by providing the required information and submit 
  • Log in using the credentials. 
  • Upload the required documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit it. 

Direct link to apply online for RBI Grade B Recruitment. 

 

