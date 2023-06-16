RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: Application Window Closing Today For 291 Officer Posts

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: The registration window for RBI Grade B recruitment 2023 will close today, June 16, 2023. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the recruitment can do so today. The online application form is available at rbi.org.in. The registration window opened on May 9.
A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on May 01, 2023 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than May 02, 1993, and not later than May 01, 2002. Candidates must read the official notification to know the required educational qualifications for the posts.
Selection will be done through online or written exam examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II followed by an interview.
Direct link to apply online for RBI Grade B Recruitment.
