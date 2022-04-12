RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 14 Medical Consultant Posts; Check How To Apply

RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is actively recruiting eligible candidates for medical consultant (MC) positions in the bank on a contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of RBI. Applicants must note that they need to submit their application form in the prescribed format by April 25, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 14 vacancies will be filled in the bank.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The selected candidates will be posted in Mumbai. The recruitment of Part-Time Bank's Medical Consultant (MC) will be on a pure contract basis for three years.

RBI Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Only those candidates who have an MBBS degree from a university approved by the Medical Council of India under the allopathic medical system are eligible to apply for Medical Consultant posts.

Applicants with a postgraduate degree in General Medicine are also eligible to apply for this position.

As per the official notice, applicants must have at least two years of post-qualification experience practising allopathic medicine as a medical practitioner in any hospital or clinic.

The applicant's dispensary or place of residence must be within a 40-kilometre radius of the bank's dispensaries.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

“Eligible candidates may apply as per the format given in Annexure-I only. Application in a sealed cover should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001 before 1700 hrs. on April 25, 2022”, reads the official notification.

Here's the direct link for RBI Recruitment Application Form 2022 - CLICK HERE

