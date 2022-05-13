RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Dates 2022 For Levels 5, 3 & 2 Out; Check Schedule Here

The examination dates for the 2nd Stage of the Computer-based Test (CBT-2) for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay Level-5, 3 & 2 have been announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). According to the notification, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam will be conducted from June 12 onwards. Candidates who will qualify for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 will be eligible to apply for the CBT 2 exam. Candidates can check the exact date and time of the examination on their admit card.

RRB NTPC CBT Level 2 Admit Card for Levels 5, 3, and 2

As per reports, the admit card for the NTPC CBT 2 Exam is likely to be released in the first week of June, and the link to download the admit card will be available on the regional websites of RRBs. The Railways conducted the computer-based exams for Levels 4 and 6 on May 9 and 10 across the country. The answer key for the same was released on Friday, May 13.

According to the official notice, "Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates."

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Dates | Official Notice

As per the official notice, "The 2nd Stage Computer-based Test (CBT-2) for the candidates who were shortlisted for Pay Level-5, 3 & 2 in CBT-1, is tentatively scheduled to be held on 12th June-2022 onwards subject to the prevailing conditions." It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.