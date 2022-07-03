RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 1659 Apprentice Posts

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) through its recruitment drive is inviting applications for filling vacant positions in North Central Railway. It will be recruiting candidates for several apprentice posts. Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of RRC at rrcpryj.org.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1659 posts will be filled. The registration has been started on July 2 and the deadline to apply is August 1, 2022. Details on qualification, pay scale, list of important dates, and application process can be checked here.
NCR Apprentice Recruitment will be done for filling up vacancies under Apprentice Act 1961 for Fitter, Welder (G&E), Armature Winder, Machinist, Carpenter, Electrician, Painter (General), Mechanic (DSL), Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance, Plumber, Mechanic cum Operator Electronics Communication System, Health Sanitary Inspector, Multimedia and Web Page Designer, MMTM, Crane, Draughtsman (Civil), Draughtsman (Civil), Stenographer (English) and Stenographer (Hindi) at various Divisions, Workshops thin the jurisdiction of North Central Railways (Divisions - Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi & Jhansi workshop) for the year 2022-23.
The selection process will be based on the merit list which would be prepared by taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with a minimum of 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.
The official notification reads, "The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc."