RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 1659 Apprentice Posts

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) through its recruitment drive is inviting applications for filling vacant positions in North Central Railway. It will be recruiting candidates for several apprentice posts. Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of RRC at rrcpryj.org.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1659 posts will be filled. The registration has been started on July 2 and the deadline to apply is August 1, 2022. Details on qualification, pay scale, list of important dates, and application process can be checked here.

RRC NCR apprentice vacancy: Check important dates here

The recruitment link has been activated on July 2, 2022

The deadline to register is August 1, 2022

Check vacancy details here

NCR Apprentice Recruitment will be done for filling up vacancies under Apprentice Act 1961 for Fitter, Welder (G&E), Armature Winder, Machinist, Carpenter, Electrician, Painter (General), Mechanic (DSL), Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance, Plumber, Mechanic cum Operator Electronics Communication System, Health Sanitary Inspector, Multimedia and Web Page Designer, MMTM, Crane, Draughtsman (Civil), Draughtsman (Civil), Stenographer (English) and Stenographer (Hindi) at various Divisions, Workshops thin the jurisdiction of North Central Railways (Divisions - Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi & Jhansi workshop) for the year 2022-23.

Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from a recognized Board and must have passed ITI in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India. Age Limit: The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age as of August 1, 2022.

Check Selection Process Here

The selection process will be based on the merit list which would be prepared by taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with a minimum of 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Check application fee

General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100

No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants

The official notification reads, "The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc."

RRC North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply