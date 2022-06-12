SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Last Day To Apply For 32 Special Cadre Officer Posts Today

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The application window for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) recruitment at the State Bank of India (SBI) will close today, June 12. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied till now can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - sbi.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 32 posts will be filled in the department. Candidates applying for AGM posts should not be more than the age of 45 years. The upper age limit for Deputy Manager and Manager posts is 35 years and 38 years, respectively. Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 32 vacancies, in the department.

Official Notice

SBI SCO Recruitment: Vacancy Details

AGM (IT- Tech Operations) - 1 Post

AGM (IT-Inbound Engineer) - 1 Post

AGM (IT-Outbound Engineer) -1 Post

AGM (IT Security Expert) - 1 Post

Manager (IT Security Expert) - 2 Posts

Deputy Manager (Network Engineer) - 10 Posts

Site Engineer Command Centre Deputy Manager – 10 Posts

Deputy Manager (Information Technology Security Expert) (Statistician) - 06 Posts

SBI Vacancy 2022 | Educational Qualification

BE/BTech in (Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering/Information Technology/Software Engineering/Electronics & Communications Engineering) or equivalent degree in relevant discipline from a recognised university/institute with 60% marks (equivalent CGPA Score) required for AGM/Manager/Deputy Manager (Network Engineer)/Deputy Manager (Site Engineer Command Centre) posts.

Deputy Manager (Statistician): Full-time Bachelor's Degree in Statistics/Applied Statistics/Econometrics from a recognised university/institute with at least 60% aggregate (equivalent CGPA Score).

SBI Recruitment 2022 | Application Fee

Application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is Rs 750 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and NIL for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply for SBI SCO recruitment 2022

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website sbi.co.in to apply for the SBI SCO Recruitment.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "Apply Online" under "RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON REGULAR BASIS."

Step 2: Then, candidates need to complete the registration process and generate login credentials.

Step 3: Log in again with the same credentials.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to fill out the form.

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay any application fees and submit to continue.

Step 7: After submission of the form, take a printout for future reference.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)