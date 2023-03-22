SBI Youth For India Fellowship 2023: Application Begins, Check Full Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of State Bank Group, has invited applications for the 11th edition of the Youth for India Fellowship program. The fellowship provides a framework for educated urban youth - professionals or fresh graduates - to join hands and foster change with rural communities and NGOs at the grassroots across 17 Indian states. The duration of the fellowship will be 13 months. The SBI Youth for India Fellowship, which is one of its kind, works on 12 thematic areas such as Health, Rural Livelihood, Food Security, Environmental Protection, Education, Water, Technology, Women’s Empowerment, Self-Governance, Social Entrepreneurship, Traditional Craft and Alternate Energy. During the Fellowship program, the Fellows work on one of these 12 areas as per their interest. The aspirants for the Fellowship can apply using the link https://you4.in/pr.
“The SBI Youth for India program aims to fill the gap that exists between urban youth’s aspiration to contribute to the development sector and experience rural reality, as also supplement the lack of qualified human resources with diverse educational and professional backgrounds in the NGOs working at the grassroots level. The 13-month long Fellowship provides an active framework for the Youth to come up with sustainable development solutions for rural development and capacity building in multiple ways,” said Mr Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director & CEO, SBI Foundation.
The project also impacts youth in their future academic pursuits. 100+ Fellowship alumni pursue Higher Studies in development domains after their SBI Youth for India Fellowship experience, and about 70% go on to pursue meaningful careers in the social sector by working in Rural Development, Public Policy/Governance, Academia, etc., thereby enabling positive change lasting. Among them is Naman Bansal (2015-16 Batch), who went on to pursue a Master of Education (M.Ed.) from Harvard University, USA, and Himanshu Pandey (2016-17), currently employed with NITI Aayog & Consults in Capacity Building Commission, Government of India.