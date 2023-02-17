SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment: Deadline Extended For 6523 Nurse, Paramedical Posts

Rajasthan SIHFW Recruitment 2023: Deadline to apply for the over 6500 vacancies in Rajasthan health and medical department has been extended till March 2. There are a total of 1289 vacancies for Nursing Officers, 2020 for Pharmacists, 1155 for ANM, 1015 for Assistant Radiographers, and 1044 for Lab Technicians in the Health and Medical Department under the Government of Rajasthan. It had published the official notification for vacancies on 19th December 2022.

Notably, the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW) of Rajasthan is currently accepting applications for 6523 positions in the department's health and medical division under the Government of Rajasthan.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must hold a diploma in general nursing and midwifery or a B.Sc. in nursing to be considered for the position of nursing officer (NO), a diploma in pharmacy to be considered for the position of pharmacist, an ANM course to be considered for the position of ANM, a radiography course to be considered for the position of assistant radiographer, and a lab technician course to be considered for the position of lab technician.

The minimum and maximum ages for the Rajasthan Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 are 18 and 40, respectively. The most important day for the age calculation is 1.1.2023. The age concession will be granted in accordance with government regulations.

SIHFW Recruitment 2023 Application Fees

Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs. 500/-

OBC (NCL)/ MBC: Rs. 350/-

SC/ ST/ BPL: Rs. 250/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Selection Process

For the SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment 2022, candidates will be chosen based on a written exam, document verification, and finally a medical exam.

Rajasthan SIHFW Recruitment 2022 Syllabus will be updated soon for the written exam after the release on the official website. The exam dates will be notified later.

