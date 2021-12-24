Last Updated:

SSC CGL 2021-22 Recruitment: Check When And How To Apply For Group B, C Posts

SSC has released notification related to the combined graduate level examination. Notification highlights and details of recruitment is attached here.

Staff Selection Commission has released the notification informing about the Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL Recruitment 2021-22. The notification having details of the Tier 1 examination can be checked on the official website. SSC through its latest recruitment drive is inviting applications for 36 Group B, C posts. These posts include – Assistant Audit Officer, Inspector or Income Tax, Sub Inspector, Inspector (GST & Central Excise), Auditor and JSO. Interested candidates can check the eligibility, age limit, salary, and other details here. They should make sure to apply for the above-mentioned posts by January 23, 2022. For more details, candidates can visit the official website ssc.nic.in.  

The notification released by SSC further reads that the SSC CGL Recruitment 2021-22 will be conducted in two phases. The date of the Tier 1 exam will be released in due course of time, however, it is scheduled for April 2022. Only those candidates who will clear the Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier-II examination. In order to apply for SSC CGL Group B or SSC CGL Group C posts, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. To be noted that women candidates and candidates applying under SC/ST/PwD/ESM categories will be exempted from the payment of the application fee. Important dates related to SSC CGL Recruitment 2021-22 can be checked here.

SSC CGL 2021-22: Check important dates here

  • A notification has been released on December 23, 2021
  • The deadline to register against SSC CGL notification is January 23, 2022, till 11:30 pm
  • The deadline to pay the fee is January 25, 2022, till 11:30 pm
  • The last date of payment through Challan is January 27, 2022
  • Editing of applications can be done between January 28 and February 1, 2022
  • Tier 1 SSC CGL exam will be conducted in April 2022

SSC CGL Recruitment 2021: Check application steps here  

  • Candidates will at first have to visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in.   
  • On the Homepage, candidates should click on the notification that reads, 'Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021-22 recruitment notification.'
  • Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to get themselves registered by entering the required details
  • Candidates should fill the application form and upload all the required documents
  • Candidates will have to pay the application fee before submitting the form
  • Post submitting, candidates are advised to take its printout for future references. 

