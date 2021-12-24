SSC CGL 2021-22 Recruitment: Check When And How To Apply For Group B, C Posts

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Staff Selection Commission has released the notification informing about the Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL Recruitment 2021-22. The notification having details of the Tier 1 examination can be checked on the official website. SSC through its latest recruitment drive is inviting applications for 36 Group B, C posts. These posts include – Assistant Audit Officer, Inspector or Income Tax, Sub Inspector, Inspector (GST & Central Excise), Auditor and JSO. Interested candidates can check the eligibility, age limit, salary, and other details here. They should make sure to apply for the above-mentioned posts by January 23, 2022. For more details, candidates can visit the official website ssc.nic.in.
The notification released by SSC further reads that the SSC CGL Recruitment 2021-22 will be conducted in two phases. The date of the Tier 1 exam will be released in due course of time, however, it is scheduled for April 2022. Only those candidates who will clear the Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier-II examination. In order to apply for SSC CGL Group B or SSC CGL Group C posts, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. To be noted that women candidates and candidates applying under SC/ST/PwD/ESM categories will be exempted from the payment of the application fee. Important dates related to SSC CGL Recruitment 2021-22 can be checked here.