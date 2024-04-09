Advertisement

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the much-awaited Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2024, marking the beginning of the application process. With the release of this notification, aspiring candidates can now gear up to apply for the coveted positions available through this examination. There are a total of 3712 vacancies.

How to apply for SSC CHSL Exam 2024

Candidates eager to apply for the SSC CHSL Exam 2024 can do so by following these simple steps:

Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in.

Access the Notification: Look for the notification regarding the SSC CHSL Exam 2024 and click on it to access the details.

Read the Notification: Take your time to carefully read through the notification to understand the eligibility criteria, important dates, and other relevant information.

Initiate Registration: Begin the registration process by clicking on the registration button provided on the top of the website.

Fill Out the Application Form: Complete the application form with accurate details, ensuring that all information provided is correct and up to date.

Upload Documents: Upload the necessary documents, including passport-sized photographs, signatures, and relevant certificates, as per the specifications mentioned in the notification.

Pay the Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay the prescribed application fee for the SSC CHSL Exam 2024. The fee payment process can be completed online through the designated portal.

Submit the Application: After verifying all details and completing the fee payment, submit the application form online.

SSC CHSL 2024: Important Dates

Application Window: April 8 to May 7, 2024 (11:00 PM)

April 8 to May 7, 2024 (11:00 PM) Last Date for Fee Payment: May 8, 2024 (11:00 PM)

May 8, 2024 (11:00 PM) Correction Window: May 10 to 11, 2024 (11:00 PM)

May 10 to 11, 2024 (11:00 PM) Tier 1 Exam Dates: July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2024

SSC CHSL 2024: Vacancy Details and Eligibility Criteria

The SSC CHSL Exam 2024 aims to fill approximately 3,712 vacancies across various positions. Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria specified in the notification before applying for the examination. This includes age limit requirements and educational qualifications, which vary depending on the specific positions.

Application Fee:

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹100 to complete the registration process for the SSC CHSL Exam 2024. However, certain categories of applicants, including women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM), are exempted from paying the fee.

Conclusion:

The release of the SSC CHSL Exam 2024 notification marks an important milestone for aspirants seeking lucrative job opportunities in the government sector. With the application process now underway, candidates are encouraged to promptly submit their applications and kickstart their journey towards a promising career path