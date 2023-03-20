SSC Constable GD In CPO Exam 2022: 50187 Vacancies Notified In CISF, CRPF, BSF & Others

SSC CPO Constable vacancies 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the latest tentative vacancies of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination, 2022. As per the notification, there are a total of 50187 vacancies in CISF, CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, SSF and Assam Rifles. Candidates can check the tentative vacancies on the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in.

SSC Constable GD, CAPF Vacancies 2022-23

Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 vacancy break-up:

State/Category wise details of vacancies-Male (excluding Naxal affected and Border Guarding Districts/Areas) - 25946

State/Category wise details of vacancies-Male (Naxal affected Districts) - 7299

State/Category wise details of vacancies-Male (Border Guarding Districts)- 11194

State/Category wise details of vacancies-Female (excluding Naxal affected and Border Guarding Districts/Areas - 3318

State/Category wise details of vacancies-Female (Naxal affected Districts) - 895

State/Category wise details of vacancies-Female (Border Guarding Districts) - 1360

SSC Constable GD, CAPF Recruitment 2022

Staff Selection Commission released the recruitment notification for CAPF constable in the month of October 2022. The online application forms were accepted till November 30, 2022. The computer-based test was held from January 10 to February 14, 2023. The results are awaited. Click here to check the vacancies.