sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Paris Olympics | US Polls | Kerala Landslides |

Published 11:05 IST, July 31st 2024

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2024: Last Date Today To Apply For 8326 Vacancies; Here's How To Apply

Today is the last date to apply for the SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment 2024. Aspirants who have not yet applied can do it till tonight at ssc.nic.in.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
education news, laptop, students, answer key, results, jobs, entrance tests
SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment: Last Date To Apply Today | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:05 IST, July 31st 2024