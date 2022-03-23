SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Over 3500 Havaldar Vacancies Announced; Check Vacancy Details

SSC recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission has released a notification which informs about the schedule of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination. Notification uploaded on SSC’s official website reads that online application process has already been started on March 22, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to apply by April 30, 2022. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted by the Commission in any case.

SSC MTS and Havaldar vacancies: Check important dates here

Online application window has been activated on March 22, 2022.

Deadline to apply ends on April 30, 2022.

Last date and time for receipt of online applications April 30, 200 till 11 PM.

Last date and time for making online fee payment May 2, 2022 till 11 PM.

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan May 3, 2022 11 PM.

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) May 4, 2022.

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges May 5 to May 9, 2022.

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) July, 2022.

Dates of Paper-II Examination (Descriptive) will be notified later.

Official notification reads, "The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ 2 Union Territories and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, NonMinisterial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance."

SSC MTS notification: Check Havaldar Recruitment details here