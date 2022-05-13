SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Notification Out, Here's How To Apply For Over 2K Vacancies

SSC selection post notification: The Staff Selection Committee, also known as SSC, has released the notification for Phase 10 selection post 2022. The highlights of notification which has been released on May 12 can be checked here. All those candidates who are interested in applying for SSC Phase 10 exams 2022, can check eligibility, steps to apply, and other details here.

The detailed notification has been released in the context of a short notice for SSC Phase 10 Selection Post which was released this week. The registration process has been started on May 12, 2022. A step-by-step guide to apply can be checked here. The direct link has also been attached below.

Check important dates here

Application link has been activated on May 12, 2022

The deadline to apply is April 13, 2022

Last date to submit application fee is June 15, 2022 up to 11 PM

Last date and time for generation of offline SBI Challan is June 16, 2022 up to 11 PM

Last date for payment through Challan is June 18, 2022.

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction will be activated between June 20 and June 24, 2022

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Exam: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should register themselves for the SSC Candidates Portal

Step 3: In the next step, log in and apply for Phase X 2022 exam

Step 4: Fill in all required details in the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Download the confirmation page of application form and take a printout for future references

Before submitting the form, candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 100. The fee can be paid through online modes of payment such as UPI, Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card. To be noted that female candidates, SC, ST, PwD and Ex-servicemen category candidates are not required to pay any application fee.

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post Exam: Check vacancy details here