SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Notification Out, Registrations For Over 5369 Vacancies Begin

SSC Selection Post Phase Phase XI notification has been released at ssc.nic.in. There are 5369 vacancies. 10th pass, 12th pass and graduates can apply.

SSC Selection Post

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Selection Post phase 11 notification 2023 and invited applications for various posts. There are a total of 5369 vacancies in various departments in various regions of the country. The notification was released on the official website- ssc.nic.in. The online application process began on March 6 and the deadline to apply is March 27. The computer-based test will be held tentatively in June-July. 

SSC aims to recruit candidates for various posts at secondary, senior secondary and graduate levels. As per the official schedule, the online application process was earlier scheduled to begin on February 24 and end on March 14. However, the notification was delayed. 

Key Dates

  • Dates for submission of online applications- 6th to 27th March
  • Last date and time for receipt of online applications - 27th March (up to 23:00)
  • Last date and time for making online fee payment- 28th March (23:00)
  • Last date and time for generation of offline Challan - 28th March (23:00)
  • Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) - 29th March
  • Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment.- 3rd to 5th April (23:00)
  • Dates of Computer-Based Examination-  June-July 2023

Application fee

The application fee for SSC Selection Post phase 11 is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

SSC phase 11 Selection Process

Candidates have to pass an online computer-based test, followed by a document verification round and a skill test. The commission will conduct three separate Computer-Based Examinations consisting of 100 Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels.  Questions will be asked from papers like General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language. 

Educational Qualification 

  • Matric Level Posts - The candidate should be 10th Passed from Any Recognized Board in India.
  • Intermediate Level Posts - The candidate should be the 12th/ Intermediate Exam from any Recognized Board in India.
  • Graduation Level Posts - - The candidate should have a Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India.

Age Limit

  • For 10th/12th Level Posts - 18-25/27 Years
  • For Graduate Level Posts - 18-30 Years
  • There will be reservations for SC/ST/OBC/PWD and other reserved categories

How to apply

  • Step 1: Go to the official website – ssc.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should register themselves for the SSC Candidates Portal
  • Step 3: In the next step, log in and apply for Phase XI 2023 exam
  • Step 4: Fill in all required details in the application form and upload the necessary documents
  • Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Click here to read the official notification. 

