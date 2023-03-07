SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Notification Out, Registrations For Over 5369 Vacancies Begin

Quick links:
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Selection Post phase 11 notification 2023 and invited applications for various posts. There are a total of 5369 vacancies in various departments in various regions of the country. The notification was released on the official website- ssc.nic.in. The online application process began on March 6 and the deadline to apply is March 27. The computer-based test will be held tentatively in June-July.
SSC aims to recruit candidates for various posts at secondary, senior secondary and graduate levels. As per the official schedule, the online application process was earlier scheduled to begin on February 24 and end on March 14. However, the notification was delayed.
The application fee for SSC Selection Post phase 11 is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.
Candidates have to pass an online computer-based test, followed by a document verification round and a skill test. The commission will conduct three separate Computer-Based Examinations consisting of 100 Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. Questions will be asked from papers like General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language.
