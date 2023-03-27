SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply Today For 5369 Vacancies

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online application window for Selection Post phase 11 recruitment 2023 today, March 27 at 11 pm. There are a total of 5369 vacancies in various departments in various regions of the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website- ssc.nic.in. The online application process began on March 6 and the deadline to apply is March 27. The computer-based test will be held tentatively in June-July.

How to apply for SSC selection post phase 11 recruitment 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should register themselves for the SSC Candidates Portal

Step 3: In the next step, log in and apply for Phase XI 2023 exam

Step 4: Fill in all required details in the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Click here to read the official notification.

Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications- 6th to 27th March

Last date and time for receipt of online applications - 27th March (up to 23:00)

Last date and time for making online fee payment- 28th March (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan - 28th March (23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) - 29th March

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment.- 3rd to 5th April (23:00)

Dates of Computer-Based Examination- June-July 2023

Application fee

The application fee for SSC Selection Post phase 11 is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

SSC Selection Post Recruitment: Educational Qualification

Matric Level Posts - The candidate should be 10th Passed from Any Recognized Board in India.

Intermediate Level Posts - The candidate should be the 12th/ Intermediate Exam from any Recognized Board in India.

Graduation Level Posts - - The candidate should have a Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India.

Age Limit

For 10th/12th Level Posts - 18-25/27 Years

For Graduate Level Posts - 18-30 Years

There will be reservations for SC/ST/OBC/PWD and other reserved categories

SSC Phase 11 Selection Process

Candidates will have to pass an online computer-based test, followed by a document verification round and a skill test. The commission will conduct three separate Computer-Based Examinations consisting of 100 Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. Questions will be asked from papers like General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language.